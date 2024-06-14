USA vs IRE weather report: Will torrential rain in Lauderhill, Florida wash out key T20 World Cup 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Florida has been wet in the past week or so with flash flood warnings and it may continue to be the case on Friday, June 14 as well

USA suffered a 7-wicket loss to India in what has been a sensational campaign in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance. USA already have four points with a game to go and if they beat Ireland or there is a washout in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, June 14, the co-hosts of the tournament will make it to the Super 8. The weather in the State of Florida hasn't been great in the last few days with Sri Lanka vs Nepal match already being washed out and the bleak forecast for the coming days doesn't help either.

As per Accuweather, it will be cloudy at around 10 am (local time), the time of the toss but the probability of precipitation still stands at 31 per cent. There has been a lot of rain around, so even if it isn't raining at the start of the match, there will be no surprise if the wicket and the ground are covered. The radar is cloudy for the first couple of hours before a prediction of thunderstorm at around 12:30 PM, which is 10 PM IST. And the precipitation probability stays around 60 per cent for the remaining time of the game. Weather.com shows a better forecast with the rain probability being around 20 per cent during the match hours.

Hence, frequent interruptions by rain and even a washout is on the cards as weather continues to be poor in Florida state. The parts of Miami and Hollywood City in Florida were dry on Thursday evening before rains lashed again which is why the hopes of even a 5-over match are very minimal and if that happens, Pakistan will stand eliminated.

Not just the Friday game, but the match on Saturday between India and Canada and on Sunday between Pakistan and Ireland is also under a rain threat.