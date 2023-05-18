SRH vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their most crucial encounter of this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. SRH have been simply in front of their home crowd this season winning only one out of six matches and they will be looking to end their home leg on a high. Meanwhile, RCB are in a must-win situation and cannot afford to lose this game as their fate is still in their own hands. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

​Pitch Report - SRH vs RCB

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has provided a great balance between bat and ball. Batting doesn't get easy as the match progresses and hence, chasing has been fairly tough. Spinners might have a role to play in this encounter.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes. The team batting first has won on four occasions as this venue this season. So, toss will be extremely crucial, especially for RCB who are aiming to win the match. They have been brilliant batting first compared to chasing and the norm might continue in this game as well with the average score in the first innings at the venue being 172.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 172

Average 2nd Innings scores: 157

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 203/5 (20 Ov) by RR vs SRH

Highest score chased - 185/3 (19.2 Ov) by LSG vs SRH

Lowest score defended - 144/9 (20 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

