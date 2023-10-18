NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: New Zealand topple India to reclaim top spot with dominant win over Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand team celebrating win over Afghanistan on October 18

New Zealand recorded a huge 149-run win over Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, October 18. Captain Tom Latham and speedster Lockie Ferguson shone again to give the Black Caps their fourth win in four matches in the tournament. A win also boosted them to the top spot in the points table with eight points, two more than second-placed India.

Latham, Glenn Phillips and Will Young registered brilliant fifties to help New Zealand to a total of 288/6 while batting first at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Then Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner continued their red-hot form with three wickets each to bowl out Afghanistan on just 139 runs in 34.4 overs to help the Kiwis claim another two points.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News