Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: New Zealand topple India to reclaim top spot with dominant win over Afghanistan

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: New Zealand topple India to reclaim top spot with dominant win over Afghanistan

Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Will Young recorded brilliant fifties to help New Zealand score 288 runs against Afghanistan while batting first at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. New Zealand also went top in the points table with four wins in four ICC World Cup 2023 matches.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 21:02 IST
New Zealand team celebrating win over Afghanistan on
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand team celebrating win over Afghanistan on October 18

New Zealand recorded a huge 149-run win over Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, October 18. Captain Tom Latham and speedster Lockie Ferguson shone again to give the Black Caps their fourth win in four matches in the tournament. A win also boosted them to the top spot in the points table with eight points, two more than second-placed India. 

Latham, Glenn Phillips and Will Young registered brilliant fifties to help New Zealand to a total of 288/6 while batting first at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Then Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner continued their red-hot form with three wickets each to bowl out Afghanistan on just 139 runs in 34.4 overs to help the Kiwis claim another two points.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Related Stories
'Don’t find faults in others' - Danish Kaneria hits out at PCB for lodging complaint with ICC

'Don’t find faults in others' - Danish Kaneria hits out at PCB for lodging complaint with ICC

Ben Stokes' impending return to playing XI set to create selection headaches for England

Ben Stokes' impending return to playing XI set to create selection headaches for England

Mitchell Santner's gravity defying catch against Afghanistan leaves spectators spellbound | WATCH

Mitchell Santner's gravity defying catch against Afghanistan leaves spectators spellbound | WATCH

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News