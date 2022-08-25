New Zealand names One Day International squad for Australia tour, Boult stays in the Kiwi setup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) New Zealand announce their ODI squad for Australia tour in the month of September

Highlights Trent Boult, now a free agent for New Zealand has returned to the ODI setup

New Zealand will play 3 ODIs in their tour to Australia

The series will be played under the name of Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League: The New Zealand team at present has been on a dominant run, especially in the white-ball format of the game. The Kiwis who took on the West Indies earlier this month in the 3-match T20I series and 3-match ODI series outplayed them in every department of the game. For the past few years, Kane Williamson and his side have been a pretty tough side to beat in any format of the game. As far as the prowess of the Kiwis goes, they had made it into the finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup. later in 2021, they defeated India in the very first World Test Championship finals and later locked horns with Australia in the 2021 T20I World Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates.

To New Zealand's misfortune, they lost all three white-ball finals and two of them came against arch-rivals neighbors Australia in 2015 and 2021 respectively. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team is now the ICC T20I World Cup that will be played in Australia later this year and they have already started planning for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. When New Zealand toured the Caribbean island, they were touted as the absolute favorites to clinch the series and they lived up to the promise. They defeated West Indies in both the T20I and the ODI series by a margin of 2-1.

On the other hand, there is this dominant Australian team under the leadership of Aaron Finch who are the reigning T20I World Champions. Surprisingly, the Aussies haven't played enough cricket this year. They last played a white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The white ball series was poised evenly with Australia winning the T20I series by a margin of 2-1 and Sri Lanka winning the ODI series by a margin of 3-2. The Aussies played their last white ball game on June 24, 2022, and have enjoyed an extended break so far.

Coming fresh out of the Caribbean series and after tasting euphoric success, New Zealand has now announced their squad for a three-match ODI series that will be played in Australia. Surprisingly, Trent Boult has been recalled in the ODI setup and will be seen in New Zealand colors once again.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

Latest Cricket News