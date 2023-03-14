New Zealand name Tom Latham as skipper for ODI against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tom Latham celebrates

New Zealand have announced their ODI squad against Sri Lanka for the upcoming three-match series. The ODI series will be played between March 25 and 31 in Auckland, Christchurch, and Hamilton. Tom Latham has been named as the skipper for the new-look side.

In his ODI career, Latham has played 123 matches and has scored 3467 runs. He has registered the highest score of 145 and has an average of 35.02. He has smashed seven centuries and 18 fifties so far.

The Black Caps ODI team doesn't include Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Tim Southee. On the other hand, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips will be released from the team after the 1st match as they will travel to India for playing the Indian Premier League. They will be replaced by Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, and Ben Lister from the second ODI onwards.

While Will Young and Tom Blundell will make their return to the ODI setup, a call-up has been handed to Chad Bowes, who could be in line to make his international debut for New Zealand.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead gave his take on the team's selection and said, "It’s always exciting as a coach to have new players in the environment and to have players putting their hands up to be selected again in a particular format.

"We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions."

New Zealand ODI squad against Sri Lanka:

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

