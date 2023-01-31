Neither Ashwin nor Jadeja; ex-chief selector names 'THIS' bowler to play major role in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team

Two World giants India and Australia will be locking horns in a four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy in February, and March 2023. The series which will be held in India plays a crucial role in deciding the finalists for the World Test Championship 2023. While Australia stand on brink of qualification, India have some work to do to make it their back-to-back finals in the Test format. Meanwhile, as India gear up for the Aussie challenge, former chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi has picked a bowler, who is set to play a major role in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian tracks traditionally suit the spin bowlers and with players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness) up in the squad, India would fancy their chances in front of a star-studded Aussie team. Meanwhile, Joshi has opened on India's spin department for the series and also picked a bowler, who will play a major role in the series. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Joshi picked Kuldeep Yadav to Kuldeep will play a major part if India have to beat Australia.

Image Source : GETTYKuldeep Yadav during a Test match

If Ashwin is our first spin option, and if Jadeja is not available, then we should play Kuldeep and Axar. If Jaddu is available and they are playing three spinners, Kuldeep should play as the third spinner," he said. The former selector also stated that spinners' suitability with the venue should not be considered. "Don't look at the venues or (think) whether our spinners will do well or not at them. See at the way Kuldeep has picked up wickets. In whatever series he has played recently, whether it is Test or limited overs, his dismissals are in the range of (being caught) within the 30-yard circle. That is great for a bowler because it shows your line and length are very consistent. If India have to win against Australia, Kuldeep will play a major part," he added.

He also stated that Kuldeep is in good form. "As a former cricketer, I look more closely at the way he (Kuldeep) is taking wickets. A spinner getting the batter's wicket out through the gate bowled, stumped getting to the pitch of the ball, caught at slip, miscuing the ball and getting caught at mid-off, mid-on. These are the areas of dismissal that a spinner would love to take," he added.

India and Australia will play a four-match Border- Gavaskar series, starting from 9th February in Nagpur. They will then play the second Test from February 17 onwards in Delhi, followed by the third outing from March 1 in Dharamsala. The final match will be played from 9th March onwards in Ahmedabad.

Latest Cricket News