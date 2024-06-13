Nassau County stadium in New York, built in 106 days for T20 World Cup 2024, to get dismantled in 6 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nassau County International cricket Stadium, New York

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted its eighth and last match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on June 12 (Wednesday). India and hosts USA locked horns at the venue with Rohit Sharma and his men chasing down 111 runs, the highest successful chase here, with seven wickets in hand. Interestingly, the stadium was specifically built only to host these eight matches in the mega event and it will now be dismantled.

In fact, the dismantling of the stadium has alread begun and it will take around six weeks for the process to be completed. The stadium was constructed only in 106 days and the diasmantling began within only a few hours after India's win over USA on Wednesday.

Though the venue hosted only eight matches, it produced classic low-scoring thrillers with the highest successful chase being 111 runs only. Also, 137 was the highest total at the venue over the course of eight matches which was recorded by Canada against Ireland. One of the lowest totals successfully defended in New York was 119 by India against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The match between South Africa and the Netherlands also went down the wire as the Dutch had almost defended 103 runs. The Proteas lost six wickets in the chase and took 19 overs to gun down the total. Moreover, South Africa successfully defended 113 runs against Bangladesh winning the match by four runs.

A lot of questions were asked of the pitch on offer and many criticised the ICC terming the surface 'unfit' to play. But what happens to those drop-in pitches now? According to ICC, it is up to Nassau County authorities. "If they want to keep them and handle the required maintenance, they can," said an ICC official as per Cricbuzz. If they are not keeping the pitch, then the ICC will relocate the drop-in surfaces to a place where they need it. Meanwhie, the outfield of the stadium will remain as it is.