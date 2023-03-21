Mushfiqur Rahim leaves behind Shakib Al Hasan to hit fastest century for Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim smashed a century against Ireland in the 2nd ODI on Monday. With his century, Rahim surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to score the fastest century for Bangladesh. Rahim reached the feat in just 60 balls. His knock included 14 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 166.66. He reached the landmark off the final ball of Bangladesh's innings in the 2nd ODI in Sylhet. The star batter left behind Shakib Al Hasan, who had smashed a ton in 63 balls against Zimbabwe in 2009.

Fastest ODI centuries for Bangladesh:

60 - Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2023)

63 -Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2009)

68 - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2009)

69 - Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2015)

Rahim's century came after being put in to bat in the 34th over of the innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman remained unbeaten on 100 runs. Along with this, Rahim also completed 7000 ODI runs. He has become the third batsman from Bangladesh after Shakib and Tamim Iqbal to do so. Rahim now has 9 ODI centuries to his name. However, rain forced the second ODI to be called off.

“Mushfiqur has been in good touch and, even in the last game, his 40-plus knock helped us to a 300-plus total,” his teammate Litton Das said. “He was at his best. I have never seen any Bangladeshi batter scoring a century, coming after 30 overs. It was a great treat for the eyes.”

In 2015, South Africa's legendary batsman AB de Villiers hit the fastest century in the history of ODI cricket. He scored the hundred off just 31 balls. Even after 8 years, no player could reach near this record of ABD.

Also Read:

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records, here is everything about Chennai Stadium

Latest Cricket News