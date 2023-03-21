IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records, here is everything about Chennai Stadium

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third and final clash of the three-match ODI series in Chennai. India won the first ODI by five wickets, and Australia levelled the series by winning the second match by 10 wickets. Both teams will want to clinch the series by registering a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday
Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the pitch of the venue.
Pitch Report
The average first innings score at this stadium is 230, which drops down to 210 in the 2nd innings. The pitch is generally good for batting and largely favours spinners.
Will Toss Matter?
Out of 31 games played at this venue, 15 have been won teams batting first. The same number of matches have been won by the team chasing. According to this statistics, toss won't matter much.
Basic Stats (ODI)
Total matches:31
Matches won batting first: 15
Matches won bowling first: 15
Average Stats (ODI)
Average 1st Inns scores: 230
Average 2nd Inns scores: 210
Score Stats
Highest total recorded: 337/5 (50 overs) ASIAXI VS AFRICAXI by IND vs WI
Lowest total recorded: 69/10 (23.5 overs) by KEN vs NZ
The highest score chased: 291/2 (47.5 overs) by WI vs IND
The lowest score defended: 171/10 (45.4 overs) by ENG vs SA
Full Squads
- India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.
- Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa