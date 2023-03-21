IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records, here is everything about Chennai Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Australia 1st ODI

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third and final clash of the three-match ODI series in Chennai. India won the first ODI by five wickets, and Australia levelled the series by winning the second match by 10 wickets. Both teams will want to clinch the series by registering a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the pitch of the venue.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score at this stadium is 230, which drops down to 210 in the 2nd innings. The pitch is generally good for batting and largely favours spinners.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 31 games played at this venue, 15 have been won teams batting first. The same number of matches have been won by the team chasing. According to this statistics, toss won't matter much.

Basic Stats (ODI)

Total matches:31

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average Stats (ODI)

Average 1st Inns scores: 230

Average 2nd Inns scores: 210

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 337/5 (50 overs) ASIAXI VS AFRICAXI by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded: 69/10 (23.5 overs) by KEN vs NZ

The highest score chased: 291/2 (47.5 overs) by WI vs IND

The lowest score defended: 171/10 (45.4 overs) by ENG vs SA

Full Squads

