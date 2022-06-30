Misbah-ul-Haq attributes Kohli's downfall to his ego and pride

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli | File Photo

Off late, Virat Kohli has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism from many cricketing legends. From Sunil Gavaskar to Kapil Dev, many Indian veterans have pointed out Kohli's habit of chasing deliveries outside the off-stump and getting out in the process.

Now, former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, too has joined the conversation. Speaking on the ICA Sports YouTube channel, Misbah mentioned how Kohli has increasingly been chasing deliveries outside the off-stump and attributes it to mental issues rather than technical ones.

"Kohli looks to chase deliveries outside-off a lot of times and he has been dismissed in that manner multiple times. We can see the technical issues, but the reason why he is doing that is because of mental issues.”

He went on to say that Kohli because of his ego and pride, Virat is looking to dominate the bowlers. He further mentioned that he is trying to overly dominate the bowlers, and that is putting the pressure back on him.

"He is trying to dominate the bowlers as there's an ego and pride. But somewhere he is overdoing it. He is playing more and more and the pressure is mounting on him."

As far as Kohli's recent form is concerned, the former Indian captain scored a brilliant fifty against Leicestershire, on a tough batting track. The fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston is set to begin on July 1, and India is currently leading the series 2-1.