Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland 1st ODI: Watch ENG vs IRE live cricket match online

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland 1st ODI: World Champions England will lock horns with neighbours Ireland on Thursday in the first match of the three-match ODI series. It will be a young England side led by Eoin Morgan which will take on Ireland with many first-team stars like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer rested after the West Indies Test series. All three games in the ODI series will be played at the bio-secure Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This series is also the first of the ICC World Cup ODI Super League, the qualification round for 2023 WC in India. England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has said the introduction of young players in the team for the Ireland ODI series will help them build for the future with T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in mind. Here are the details of when and where to watch live cricket match between England and Ireland live ODI match online and on television.

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI will start from July 30 (Thursday).

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI live cricket match will start at 06.30 PM.

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

You can watch England vs Ireland, 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

You can watch England vs Ireland, 1st ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

