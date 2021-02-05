Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 1: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online Hotstar

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 1

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 1: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Online on Hotstar

India vs England 1st Test (IND vs ENG Chennai Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network.

After a long wait of 15 months, largely forced by the coronavirus pandemic, Test cricket returns to India with Virat Kohli's men taking on Joe Root-led England in the first of the four-Test series in Chennai. India will head into the contest on the back of a incredible heist at Gabba that helped them to win the Border-Gavaskar series for the second consecutive time on Australian soil. England, on the other hand, who recently cleansweeped a hapless Sri Lanka at their own backyard last month, will be aiming to emulate their historic 2012 feat of beating India in India which remains the only Test series that India have lost in the last decade. Furthermore, India have lost only one Test under Kohli at home.