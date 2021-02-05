Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 1: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com. The international cricket action returns to India for the first time since it came to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as India hosts England for a four-match Test series, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. The first two Test matches take place in Chennai, while the remaining two are scheduled at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian captain Virat Kohli returns to the side after taking paternity leave, as he returned to India after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Day 1 of the first Test between India and England. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Root's England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualify for the World Test Championship final. International cricket returns to India after a year-long COVID-19 break and it couldn't have been bigger than a series against a world-class side which is led by a modern day great in Joe Root. FULL PREVIEW