India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: How to watch IND vs AUS Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Ind vs Aus LIVE, India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sydney Test in India?

Half-centuries from debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne put hosts Australia in a commanding position on the rain-marred Day 1 of the third Test in Sydney. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia were jolted with an early blow. David Warner, playing his first Test of the series, was sent back off Mohammed Siraj's delivery in the fourth over. Pucovski and Labuschagne steadied Australia's innings by stitching a century stand.

22-year-old Pucovski was also given two lifelines by Rishabh Pant, who dropped the opener twice, one against Ravi Ashwin and other against Siraj. Pucovski, after making a composed 62, fell prey to Navdeep Saini. Smith, who struggled in the first two Tests, came in the middle and stuck with Labuschagne until stumps. The Smith-Labuschagne duo added 60 runs for the third wicket and laid the foundation of an intimidating first innings total.

After levelling the four-Test series with a comprehensive victory in Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit will be eyeing to gain a 2-1 lead by defeating mighty Australians in the third Test in Sydney. In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 will start at 04:30 AM.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2?

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 will take place on January 08. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd Test?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.