Lionel Messi to depart Paris Saint-Germain, set to join Saudi Arabian club in Rs 3620 crore deal?

Star football player Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of this season. According to The Associated Press, PSG have opted not to renew a contract with their star forward as the relationship between the two parties seems completely broken. Messi sparked transfer rumors as he missed the team's training session on May 1. Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia due to his obligation to sponsors and that further irked PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants took a big decision to suspend Messi for two weeks starting from May 3 and now decided not to renew his contract. Messi won't be paid or is not allowed to train with his PSG teammates during his suspension. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Ligue 1 side in the summer transfer window of 2021. He endured a poor start to his journey with PSG but has been at the top of his form this season with 15 goals and 15 assists from 28 league matches.

The Argentine captain's contract with French capitals ends on June 30, 2023, and there was a verbal agreement between the two parties to renew the contract. But the player's relationship with PSG has fractured over the last few weeks. Messi's recent trip to Saudi Arabia has sparked rumors of the superstar moving to the Saudi Arabian club. On May 3, The Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal is negotiating a lucrative Rs 3,620 crore deal with the World Cup-winning star but there is no official response from the player's representatives.

Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in December 2022 in a world-record deal of Rs 1807 crore. It has been reported that Messi's transfer to the Saudi Arabian club will surpass Ronaldo's contract. Barcelona, La Liga giants, are also linked with their former player on a free transfer. English Premier League leaders Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola is also reported interested in a reunion.

