Led by Harshal Patel's pyrotechnics, India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harshal struck five fours and three sixes during his breezy knock of 54.

Led by Harshal Patel's pyrotechnics with the bat and an all-around bowling effort, India beat Northamptonshire by 10 runs to win their final warm-up game ahead of the all-important three-match T20 series vs England.

India had earlier defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets.

Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal picked up two wickets apiece as Northamptonshire failed to overcome India's total.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India were off to a disastrous start losing Sanju Samson in the very first delivery of the match, the successful bowler being skipper Joshua Cobb.

One-down bat Rahul Tripathi, too, did not last long but more trouble awaited India as pacer Brandon Glover sent back Suryakumar Yadav to leave the visitors tottering at 8/3 in the third over.

Glover two wickets in quick succession put Northamptonshire on top before a partnership of 43 runs for the fourth wicket steadied the ship. However, Ishan Kishan, having laboured to 16 off 20 balls, fell to left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich to bring to an end the brief partnership.

That signalled the arrival of Dinesh Karthik and the seasoned campaigner straightaway got into the groove with a few boundaries and a six.

However, Karthik got out after making a brisk 34 off 26 balls as India slipped to 72 for five at the start of the 12th over.

Venkatesh Iyer scored a sedate 20 off 22 balls, but it was Harshal who did the bulk of the scoring when India needed runs to put up a challenging total. Harshal struck five fours and three sixes during his breezy knock.

For Northamptonshire, Brandon Glover was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/33, while there were two wickets apiece for medium pacer Nathan Buck and Heldreich.

The T20 series vs England will start on July 7 in Southampton and conclude on July 10 in Nottingham.