Karun Nair shares emotional tweet, asks cricket fraternity to give him chance after Ranji Trophy snub

India's triple centurion and discarded batter Karun Nair on Saturday took to Twitter to share an emotional tweet post-Ranji Trophy snub. The Indian batsman was excluded from the Karnataka side for the opening two matches in the Ranji trophy 2022-23. The 31-year-old has not played a senior competitive game since August and is hoping to make a comeback.

On Saturday, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSA) announced its squad for the first two Ranji trophy fixtures against Services and Pondicherry. Nair last played for Karnataka in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2021/22-2022 against Uttar Pradesh. On being dropped from his domestic side, Nair wrote, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

The 31-year-old right-handed batter played in the Karnataka Premier League for Mysuru in August 2022. In the 12 games, the right-handed batter scored 257 runs at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 146.02. Notably, Nair has also been dropped from the Indian side despite scoring a triple ton in the 7 innings he has played for India. After making his Test debut against England in a home series, Nair went on to smash 303* against the three lions in Chennai. After a few average performances, he was dropped from the Playing XI and was later dropped from the squad itself. Nair has played only 6 Test and 2 ODIs for India. In 2 ODI matches, Nair has scored 46 runs with 39 being his highest.

For India, Nair last played in a Test match against Australia in March 2017. In IPL, the right-handed batter has played 76 matches and has scored 1496 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 127.75. He was picked by Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 season but has been dropped by them ahead of the mini-auctions for IPL 2023.

