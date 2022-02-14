IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians: Fit Jofra will form a formidable partnership with Bumrah, says Akash Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai Indians Logo (Representational photo)

Ambani also spoke highly of Tim David, whom his franchise picked at a staggering Rs 8.25 crore.

Mumbai Indians spending Rs 8 crore on an injured Jofra Archer surprised many but owner Akash Ambani on Sunday reckoned that the England pacer would form a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah once he regains fitness.

"We took all those into consideration. After yesterday, what the fast bowlers went at, one option became very dear to us that Jofra was the only marquee fast bowler left in the list.

"So, we had discussed his name previously also and of course, he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership," Ambani said during a virtual press conference.

Based purely on a leap of faith, MI paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for Archer despite his unavailability in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league.

Ambani also spoke highly of Tim David, whom his franchise picked at a staggering Rs 8.

25 crore, terming him as one of the best finishers in the world.

"Tim is a player we have been tracking for last two or three years, you know, he was playing the associate nations and last year he got a good half a year experience with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), which was crucial for him to know what all goes on in the IPL and what level one does need to perform," said Ambani.

"We always believed in his skills, he is one of the best finishers in the world and as soon as we knew Hardik (Pandya) was not in our team sheet, we knew that slot had to go to a foreigner because there is no one in India than Hardik," said Akash.

The owner hoped that the players they bought don't feel the pressure of the price tag.

Mumbai Indians broke the bank to pick the most expensive player of this year's auction in wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

"It feels good to have the most expensive buy of the auction.

This is the first time we've done that," Ambani said.

Ambani also made it clear that the Jharkhand dasher will open the batting.

"Ishan will definitely open the batting for us in the upcoming season," added Ambani, in the presence of former India pacer Zaheer Khan and head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

- Reported by PTI