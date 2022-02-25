Friday, February 25, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
IPL 2022: BCCI releases new format for 15th edition of Indian Premier League

Here are all key decisions taken in the Governing Council meeting regarding TATA IPL 2022 Season.

New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2022 15:51 IST
The IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 (File Photo)
Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL

The IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 (File Photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Friday announced that the league stage games will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune for the 15th edition of the tournament. IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

How will the new format work?

All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium while 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

To decide on the above, teams have been assigned in two virtual groups based on the number of IPL Championships won followed by the number of Final matches played by the respective teams.

Group A will consist of: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. 

Below is the breakdown of matches as per the venues:
 
Venue
Number of Matches
  
 
Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium
20 Matches
  
 
   
Mumbai - Brabourne Stadium (CCI)
15 Matches
    
Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium
20 Matches
    
Pune - MCA International Stadium
15 Matches

All teams will play

  • 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.
  • 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune. 

The details of the teams having won the IPL Championships and number of times each of them has played a final match is listed below:

Team
Winner
Final
MI
5
6
CSK
4
9
KKR
2
3
SRH
1
2
RR
1
1
RCB
0
3
DC
0
1
PBKS
0
1
LSG
0
0
GT
0
0

The virtual groups are as mentioned below:

 
Group A
 
Group B
1
MI(5)
2
CSK(4)
3
KKR(2)
4
SRH(1)
5
RR(1)
6
RCB
7
DC
8
PBKS
9
LSG
10
GT
 

 

TATA IPL 2022 - Schedule Matrix
Team--->
MI
KKR
RR
DC
LSG
CSK
SRH
RCB
PBKS
GT
Total
Opponent | Season ->
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
 
MI
0
2
2
2
2
2
1
1
1
1
14
KKR
2
0
2
2
2
1
2
1
1
1
14
RR
2
2
0
2
2
1
1
2
1
1
14
DC
2
2
2
0
2
1
1
1
2
1
14
LSG
2
2
2
2
0
1
1
1
1
2
14
CSK
2
1
1
1
1
0
2
2
2
2
14
SRH
1
2
1
1
1
2
0
2
2
2
14
RCB
1
1
2
1
1
2
2
0
2
2
14
PBKS
1
1
1
2
1
2
2
2
0
2
14
GT
1
1
1
1
2
2
2
2
2
0
14
Total Matches / Team
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
14
 
 
Teams to play twice
Teams to play once
