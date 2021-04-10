IPL 2021 | Rishabh Pant shouldn't allow MS Dhoni to put arms around his shoulder: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

The second IPL 2021 fixture on Saturday between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals is a clash between the master and the apprentice. MS Dhoni, leading the three-time champions, walked in the middle for the toss with Capitals' newly appointed skipper Pant, who is often dubbed as the successor of the former India captain.

Pant, leading an IPL side for the first time has said in the past that he wants to emulate Dhoni. However, legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has a different take on the equation between the two IPL captains. According to Gavaskar, Pant should avoid if his 'mentor' Dhoni wishes to put arms around his young counterpart.

"It's going to bring to the table and exciting game for sure. The one thing I would like Rishabh Pant to do when he goes out for the toss is that if there is no social distancing, I just want him to make sure that he doesn't allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around his shoulders.

"That sometimes can be a sign of somebody who is saying 'Listen, you're a little guy, I'm the big guy'. So that little worry signal he should try and avoid," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the CSK-DC fixture.

Gavaskar also suggested Pant to not get 'overawed' while taking on someone like Dhoni. The Delhi-based outfit, which finished as runners-up in the previous IPL edition in the UAE, will eye its maiden title this year under the leadership of Pant. In regular skipper Shreyas Iyer's absence due to a shoulder injury, Pant was assigned the captaincy role in the ongoing IPL season.

"He should walk a little distance away from MSD because now this is a big match. He should not be overawed by anything. Rishabh Pant hardly ever is overawed by anything.

"My feeling is that there might be just that little bit of respect. But it has to be off the field. On the field you have to play your best and Pant has to now see that he has his team don't get overawed by the aura of MSD. They go and play their natural game, aggressive game," Gavaskar added