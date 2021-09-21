IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR Live Updates Toss Today, Pitch Report, Playing XI: Who will won toss - Rahul or Samson?

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed on Sunday, September 19, in the UAE with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in Dubai while Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in Abu Dhabi.
PUNJAB KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 2
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/2 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets
PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 7
Tosses won: 4
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/4 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs