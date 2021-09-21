IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR Live Updates Toss Today, Pitch Report, Playing XI: Who will won toss - Rahul or Samson?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed on Sunday, September 19, in the UAE with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in Dubai while Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in Abu Dhabi.

PUNJAB KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Punjab Kings (PBKS) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 2

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/2 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Rajasthan Royals (RR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 7

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/3 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs