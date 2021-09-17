Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Punjab Kings (PBKS) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

After undergoing a revamp ahead of the 2021 season, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), under the captaincy of KL Rahul, made a bright start to the tournament with a win over Rajasthan Royals. However, inconsistent batting performances – specifically in the middle order – troubled the Kings again as they conceded defeat in three successive games following the opener.

With three wins in eight matches, Punjab Kings are sixth in the IPL 2021 standings.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians (MI) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Ahead of the resumption, Punjab Kings faced a setback as their power-hitter, England’s Dawid Malan pulled out of the tournament, with the franchise replacing the English batsman with South Africa’s Aiden Markram.

The franchise also roped in Nathan Ellis and Adil Rashid in the squad.

Ahead of the resumption, the PBKS will be hopeful of finding the right balance in their XI as they face an uphill task to secure a place in the playoffs.

The Punjab Kings will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 25. This will be followed by games against Mumbai Indians (September 28), Kolkata Knight Riders (October 1), Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 3) and Chennai Super Kings (October 7).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis

Full Schedule of Punjab Kings (PBKS)