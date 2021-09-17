Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), eyeing their sixth IPL title, perhaps have thought -- why fix what isn't broken. The Rohit Sharma-led contingent has retained the same set of players who played in India during the first leg.

A sudden postponement of the IPL 2021 may have disrupted the momentum of franchises but the Mumbai outfit has always looked dominant to put up a show regardless of the conditions and opposition. So far in the IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians have won four out of their seven games, sitting fourth on the points table.

A strong batting core comprising skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan increases Mumbai's chances of retaining the coveted IPL trophy. The franchise has always got match-winners in their camp.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

The presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Marco Jansen and Trent Boult show the quality and depth that the five-time champions posses. Young Rahul Chahar and Arjun Tendulkar will also be itching to leave their mark in the UAE conditions.

Mumbai Indians resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai before moving to Abu Dhabi to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 23. Their title defence next faces Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) challenge on September 26.

The five-time champions are next scheduled to take on Punjab Kings (September 28), Delhi Capitals (October 2), and Rajasthan Royals (October 5). Mumbai's last league fixture will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Schedule