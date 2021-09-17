Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Delhi Capitals will resume their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign on September 22, when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

The side ended the first phase of the season at the top with 12 points from eight games under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman took over the leadership position in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who was initially ruled out of the season with a shoulder injury in April. The suspension of the 2021 season and a late restart in September meant Iyer makes a return to the Delhi Capitals squad after completing a full recovery. However, Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side.

Ahead of the second leg, the DC will be without the services of English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who pulled out of the season due to personal reasons. The franchise named Australian cricketer Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement.

After their game against SRH, Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals (September 25), Kolkata Knight Riders (September 28), Mumbai Indians (October 2), Chennai Super Kings (October 4) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 8) in the group stage.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad:

Rishabh Pant (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Full Schedule of Delhi Capitals