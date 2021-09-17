Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals (RR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Following the departures of Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane, young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was given the captaincy of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

While Samson has been impressive with his individual performances in the season (277 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 145.78), RR’s form remains as inconsistent as it has been ever since the title-winning inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. With three wins and four losses, Royals are currently fifth in the table.

While Jofra Archer’s absence in the season had already weakened the bowling attack, Royals received further setbacks ahead of the resumption when their English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also pulled out of the season.

The franchise did rope in the world no.1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ahead of the new season, but the Royals would require a heroic effort in all departments to secure a playoff spot this year.

The side will resume its campaign in IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings on September 21. This will be followed by matches against Delhi Capitals (September 25), Sunrisers Hyderabad (September 27), Royal Challengers Bangalore (September 29), Chennai Super Kings (October 2), Mumbai Indians (October 5) and Kolkata Knight Riders (October 7).