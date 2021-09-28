IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Live Streaming: How and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV

KKR vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live OnlineKKR vs DC Live: Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 41 KKR vs DC (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch the KKR vs DC Live Online on Hotstar and Television Telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.
The KKR vs DC (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals) will be the 41st League Match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The KKR vs DC match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch KKR vs DC Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch KKR vs DC on Hotstar and Star Sports.
At what time does Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41 begin?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41 will start at 03.30 PM.
When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41 will take place on September 28 (Tuesday).
How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41 on the Star Sports network.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 41?
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill.
Delhi Capitals Squad Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Vishnu Vinod, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Aniruddha Joshi, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav.