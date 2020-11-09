IPL 2020 | You made me believe our bowling can be lethal: DC fan writes a letter to Anrich Nortje

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals, under Shreyas Iyer, have made it to their first-ever final in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday evening, Delhi defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, they posted 189/3 and then restricted SRH on 172/8 in their stipulated 20 overs, thus winning the match by 17 runs.

One of the main reasons behind Delhi's stellar performance this season has been the lethal fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje who have rattled the opposition batters with their sheer pace. Together, the Proteas duo shares 45 wickets between them.

While Rabada sits at the top of the chart of leading wicket-takers with 29 scalps from 16 matches, Nortje is seventh on the list with 20 wickets to his name in 15 matches.

Nortje, who now holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in IPL history, has built a huge fan base in India courtesy his brilliance with the ball this season. Recently, a Delhi Capitals fan wrote a letter to him, saying the South African pacer has made Delhi's bowling "lethal" and that they can defend totals of 150.

"Hey Anrich, this is Kranti from DC Toli. Hope you are doing good. You have been amazing this year. The kind of pace you are delivering is amazing," the fan wrote in his letter which was tweeted by the official handle of Delhi Capitals.

"I've been supporting Delhi Capitals from past 13 years and I never feel secure in terms of bowling but you made me believe that DC's bowling can be lethal and now even if we've to defend 150 I sit back and relax because my inner voice says 'Nortje will handle'," he added.

Delhi will face an uphill task when they take on four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday.

