IPL 2020 | Shah Rukh Khan shares special message for 'kids in the team' after KKR's win over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a dominant seven-wicket victory in their second match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. With the win, the side got off the mark in the IPL 2020 campaign, having lost the opening game to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Young batsman Shubman Gill shined for KKR in the 143-run chase as he remained not out on 70 to see the side through to victory with two overs to spare. The match also saw the return of Kamlesh Nagarkoti to action after more than two years, as the young bowler remained on the sidelines due to injury.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his delight at the side's comprehensive victory.

He wrote, "Was happy that all the kids in the team got a good match and ended up on the winning side. @RealShubmanGill @NitishRana_27 @ShivamMavi23 #Nagarkoti ( be healthy) welcome #Varun and the big guys of @KKRiders u r awesome for looking after them."

The Dinesh Karthik-led side restricted SRH to 142/4, as Pat Cummins stepped up after a poor outing in the first match. He took a wicket and conceded only 19 runs in four overs and was ably supported by other bowlers, who kept the pressure on the Sunrisers.

In the run-chase, Gill batted with patience as he faced 62 deliveries for his unbeaten 70, steering KKR to their first win of the season.

The Knight Riders will return to action on September 30 when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

