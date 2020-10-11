IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals remain first at end of third week | FULL TABLE

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Points Table: The Delhi Capitals continue to remain at the top as the third week of the tournament ended on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals end a third successive week at the top of the table in IPL 2020, as the side won five of its six matches, scoring 10 points. Shreyas Iyer's side has emerged as the most consistent team in the tournament, and won both of its games this week (against RCB and RR).

The Capitals will aim to extend its league at the top by four points later tonight when they take on a near-equal Mumbai Indians, who are currently second in the table. The MI had a poor start to the tournament but has since made a tremendous recovery.

In six matches, MI have won four and their seething pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson has delivered time and again for the side in this season so far.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, who were fifth at the end of the last week, also made improvements as they climbed to third position in the points table. They registered a thrilling 2-run victory on Saturday against Kings XI Punjab, which took them to eight points in six games. With as many points, Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth.

The RCB swapped places with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were in the top-4 at the end of the previous week. With three wins and as many losses, Warner's side is fifth.

The struggles continue for Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, who are having a torrid time on the field. While the CSK have lost five of their seven matches, KXIP have lost six. RR, with two wins and four losses, are seventh in the table.

Position Team Matches Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +1.267 10 2 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 +1.488 8 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 +0.017 8 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 -0.820 8 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 +0.232 6 6 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -0.588 4 7 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 -1.073 4 8 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2

