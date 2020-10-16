Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

In match number 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. KKR had begun their IPL 2020 campaign with a 49-run defeat at the same venue against their bogey team. They have since lost twice in their next six games to stand in the top half of the points table. Mumbai Indians have won all their last four games including a top-of-the-table clash against Delhi Capitals last week.

Here are our Dream11 Fantasy tips...

For Mumbai, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will be our suggestion for the top order. Rohit has scored two of his half-centuries this season at this very ground, and looks to be in fine touch. Suryakumar, on the other hand, has bounced back in style with match-winning fifties that has taken him to the top of the run-scoring charts for Mumbai this season. The trio will be followed by Kieron Pollard.

From Kolkata, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik can be picked. KKR are likely to go back to Tripathi as their opener who has scored an impressive fifty-plus score in his debut opening appearance this season. Meanwhile, Gill has been KKR's only consistent performer this season.

Andre Russell can be picked but more for his bowling responsibility than his batting. He has picked six wickets in IPL 2020, five of which have come in the death overs at a strike rate of 10.8. Another KKR bowler that can be added is Varun Chakravarthy, who has been the team's most economical bowler this season, conceding 7.45 runs an over with five wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar will be the bowling choices from Mumbai. Bumrah has bounced back after a quiet start to pick eight wickets in his last four games at an economy rate of 6.56.

Dream11 Playing XI: Gill, Rohit, Tripathi, Suryakumar, Karthik, Pollard, Russell, Bumrah, Varun, Chahar, Boult.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage