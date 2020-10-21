IPL 2020 | 'We are here to finish at top, not just qualify for knockouts': AB de Villiers

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB batsman AB de Villiers has said that even as it is a "big mountain to climb," the team will aim to finish at the top of the table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to further solidify their chances for a top-4 finish when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 on Wednesday. The RCB are currently third and a win would take them to the second spot in the league, drawing them level with the first-placed Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the game, RCB's swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers talked about the importance of the tie in the context of the tournament. The South African added that the RCB is aiming to finish at the top of the table.



"It's an important game for us. We have an opportunity to keep pushing hard, knocking the door for the playoffs, and also about sending a message to the other teams that we are here to finish top of the lot and not just to qualify for the knockouts," said de Villiers in a video posted by the RCB.

"I really think we have the ability to do that but it's not easy. All the focus is on the next game, to try to find the momentum."

Game Day: KKR v RCB Pre-Game Talk



To finish at the top, you’ve to be on top of your game in all the upcoming matches and the coaches & AB de Villiers speak about Mission Abu Dhabi against KKR today.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYoE53OwsP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 21, 2020

The batsman further added that it is a "big mountain to climb."

"I would love for us to finish at the top. We know it's a big mountain to climb to get there, but there's certainly a mental edge a team takes out of finishing the top of the lot, having finished top across 14 games against the best teams in the IPL," said the RCB star.

"We are definitely aiming towards that. We're focussing on one hurdle at a time."

