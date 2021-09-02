Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND Live Match Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: Virat Kohli and co. will be aiming for a strong return to form when they meet England for the fourth Test in the five-match series at the Kennington Oval. India lost the third Test in Leeds by an innings and 76 runs, with hosts levelling the series 1-1. Barring the historic win in 1971 that also won them their first-ever series in England, India have not much hope to draw from their record at The Oval. India have played 13 Test matches and lost five of them. Seven have been drawn. The Indian top three have managed to score runs in intervals but the no. 4, 5 and 6 have been disappointing. Skipper Virat Kohli, who bats at No. 4, is due for a big score and so is No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane and No. 6, the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. There are concerns over Ravindra Jadeja's fitness as well, as well as speculations over the inclusion of world no.2 spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the side. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test Day 1. You can watch ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND Live Match Online on SonyLIV
At what time does England vs India 4th Test Day 1 start?
England vs India 4th Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 4th Test Day 1?
England vs India 4th Test Day 1 will take place on September 2. (Thursday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 4th Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 4th Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the squads for England vs India 4th Test?
England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna
