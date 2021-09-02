Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND Live Match Online on SonyLIV

At what time does England vs India 4th Test Day 1 start?

England vs India 4th Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs India 4th Test Day 1?

England vs India 4th Test Day 1 will take place on September 2. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 4th Test Day 1?

You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 4th Test Day 1?

You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network.

What are the squads for England vs India 4th Test?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna