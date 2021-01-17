AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 3: Mitchell Starc gets third-time lucky, dismisses Ajinkya Rahane minutes before Lunch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On the first two occasions on Day 3, Starc conceded boundaries off Rahane's edges. However, right before the Lunch, the bowler finally dismissed the Indian captain.

Mitchell Starc had a rough start to Day 3 despite being at his best in the past few Tests. The Australian pacer had troubled Ajinkya Rahane with deliveries outside-off and also induced thick-edges off the Indian captain's bat. However, on two occasions, the edges went for fours, adding to Starc's grief.

However, right before the Lunch break, Starc finally dismissed Rahane with a similar edge which conceded boundaries earlier on the day. The Indian captain drove with an intention to clear the covers, but found a thick-edge and was caught at second slip.

It was a 'deja vu' of sorts for the Indian team, which endured a similar setback on Day 2 when Rohit Sharma was dismissed before the Tea break, as the batsman played a lofted shot off Lyon but was caught at midwicket.

Watch Rahane's dismissal here:

The edge goes to the same place and this time there's a fielder there!



"Brilliant bowling," says Ricky Ponting of Starc as he gets Rahane #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZSq34YJxuk — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2021

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood on Day 3. The Indian batsman conceded his wicket in a similar fashion to most of his dismissals throughout the series, as he edged the delivery towards wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Australia were bowled out on 369 in the first innings, with debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan taking three wickets each. Shardul Thakur also picked up three wickets, while Siraj took one.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently level at 1-1 and India will retain the trophy with a win or a draw in the ongoing Test at The Gabba.