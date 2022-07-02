IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Bumrah reminds Broad of Yuvraj's carnage, Twitter erupts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Bumrah hammers Broad for 35 runs

India is making Test cricket look amazing and interesting at the same time once again. With overcast conditions and the ball darting around, everybody waited for Ravindra Jadeja to come out and see his approach as he was all set to bat with the tail. Ravindra Jadeja resumed from where he had started and scored a gritty century while batting with Mohammad Shami on the other end.

With both Mohammad Shami and centurion Ravindra Jadeja dismissed quickly, it was a challenge for skipper Jasprit Bumrah and his wingman Mohammad Siraj to score quick runs and take India's score over 400, but what Jasprit Bumrah did was certainly not expected out of him. English pacer Stuart Broad had just scalped his 550th Test wicket and people were expecting his to get Siraj and Bumrah's wicket quickly.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah had some other ideas in mind, following the template of aggressive cricket, Bumrah took on the attack to Stuart Broad and left him completely shattered. Broad who was still not done with celebrating his 550th Test wicket was taken to the cleaners by Jasprit Bumrah.

Broad conceded 35 runs in that over which will go down in the record books as the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Here is how Twitter reacted:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah