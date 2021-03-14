IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I | Virat Kohli becomes fastest captain to amass 12000 international runs

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved an elusive feat in international captain during the second T20I game between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian skipper did not just reach the milestone of 12000 international runs as a captain, he became the fastest to the feat, surpassing two other legends.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 226th international innings to become the third captain to the milestone joining Australia's Ricky Ponting, who achieved it in his 282nd innings, and South Africa's Graeme Smith, who amassed 12000 runs in 294 international innings. Ponting finished his captaincy career with 15440 runs across formats in 324 matches to stand atop in the list, followed by Smith with 14878 runs in 286 matches.

Kohli's 12000 and counting comprises, 5392 runs in 60 Tests with 20 centuries and 15 fifties at 58.80, 5320 runs in 92 ODI games with 21 centuries and 25 half-centuries at 73.88 and 1306 runs in 42 T20I matches at 43.43.

Earlier in the evening, India put England to bat first and restricted them to 164 for six at the end of 20 overs with Jason Roy top-scoring with his knock of 46 runs. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar picked two each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden international wicket after 459 days.

India are aiming to level the five-match T20I series having lost the opener at the same venue by eight wickets.