IND Vs ENG, 1ST T20I: India wins toss, opts to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India win the toss and opt to bat first

With almost 3 months left for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue during the three T20Is that they are scheduled to play against England. With Eoin Morgan bowing out of international cricket, the leadership duties have now been bestowed upon Jos Buttler and it is expected that the hosts will go out all guns blazing. The visitors have to play out of their skin if they want to clinch the series and emerge victorious against this dominant English side.

India's skipper for all formats Rohit Sharma returns and he has decided to give Arshdeep his debut cap for India. On his return, skipper Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first.

"We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Good pitch, the sun is out, better to bat first. Recovered pretty well, and had a couple of hits before getting into this game. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding. We are making him (Arshdeep) play, the other guys will have their chance. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, and looks an exciting prospect", said Rohit.

However, Buttler, who is taking over as England's white ball captain after Eoin Morgan didn't look too worried about losing the toss either.

"Very proud day, captaining your country. Eoin has left the team in a great place The Test team has been fantastic to watch. Hopefully, we can ride that momentum. Gleeson, Willey, and Salt miss out We have a couple of all-rounders", said Buttler.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal