ICC World Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Rohit, Rizwan climb in scoring chart, Bumrah tops bowling list

Indian cricket produced another impressive all-round performance to beat Pakistan in their third ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14. Bowlers shone again to bowl out Pakistan on just 191 runs and then brilliant fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer helped India chase the target in just 30.3 overs with seven wickets remaining.

With three wins in three games, the Men in Blue topped the points table standings with six points in three matches. Indian players also climbed up in the leaderboard chart after a stunning win over the Pakistan game. Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's leading runscorer in the tournament but missed out on topping the overall chart.

Rohit scored 86 runs off 63 balls and now has 217 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 141.83. Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs to regain the top spot in the scoring chart with 248 runs in three innings. He overtook Devon Conway and Quinton de Kock to cross the 200-run mark. For India, Virat Kohli (156 runs) and KL Rahul (116 runs) are the only cricketers to reach 100 runs in the tournament after three games.

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023:

Mohammad Rizwan - 248 runs in 3 innings Devon Conway - 229 runs in 3 innings Rohit Sharma - 217 runs in 3 innings Quinton de Kock - 209 runs in 3 innings Kusal Mendis - 198 runs in 2 innings

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah continued his good form with two wickets while conceding just 19 runs against Pakistan. Bumrah has taken eight wickets in three innings in this tournament and tops the bowling chart due to a better average of 11.62. Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry have also picked eight wickets in three innings while Pakistan's Hasan Ali has taken seven so far.

Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023:

Jasprit Bumrah - 8 wickets in 3 innings Mitchell Santner - 8 wickets in 3 innings Matt Henry - 8 wickets in 3 innings Hasan Ali - 7 wickets in 3 innings Kagiso Rabada - 5 wickets in 2 innings Ravindra Jadeja - 5 wickets in 3 innings Hardik Pandya - 5 wickets in 3 innings Kuldeep Yadav - 5 wickets in 3 innings

