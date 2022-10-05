Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel makes 3-men shortlist alongside Cameroon Green & Mohammad Rizwan for September

ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel makes 3-men shortlist alongside Cameroon Green & Mohammad Rizwan for September

ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel has been nominated for the Player of the Award for September after impressing against Australia

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 17:42 IST
ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel makes 3-men shortlist
Image Source : GETTY ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel makes 3-men shortlist alongside Cameroon Green & Mohammad Rizwan for September

Highlights

  • Axar Patel had impressive outings against Australia
  • Mohammad Rizwan continues to impress after scoring four fifties against England
  • Cameroon Green also makes the cut after his impressive spell with Australia

India’s Axar Patel has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) September ‘Player of the Month’ after impressing against Australia. The Indian star was adjourned ‘Player of the Series’ against the Aussies and eraned nomination ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He is joined by Mohammad Rizwan who was impressive in the T20I series against England, having scored four fifties. Cameroon Green is also nominated for his excellent touch against India.

The series between India and Australia was dominated by batters but Axar Patel was the one bowler who stood out both with his wicket-taking ability as well his skill to contain the runs.

In the game where Australia managed to chase down 209, Patel was India's best bowler by a mile with figures of 3/17 in four overs. In the rain-truncated eight-over affair in the second match, he gave away just 13 runs in two overs while scalping the big wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.

In the final game, he broke two crucial partnerships with the wickets of Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis before removing the dangerous Matthew Wade. Going at just 6.30 runs an over in the three games against Australia, Axar finished with eight wickets in a series where the next highest wicket-taker picked up only three wickets.

The No.1 T20I batter in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings continued his domination in the shortest format of the game and put his name on the shortlist for the Player of the Month for September.

In the 10 games that he played last month, Rizwan scored seven fifties. His month began with two scores of 70+ against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Pakistan fell short on the final hurdle.

ALSO READ I IND vs SA 1st ODI: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

India Tv - ICC Monthly Awards

Image Source : GETTYCameroon Green

Cameron Green's splendid month of September has seen fans and experts clamouring for him to be a part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

In the absence of several first-team players, Cameron Green found a spot in Australia's playing XI in the T20I series against India and was even promoted to open the batting. Chasing 209, he made a blistering 61 off 30 laced with eight fours and four sixes that set the platform for Australia to complete a memorable chase and take a 1-0 lead.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News