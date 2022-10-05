Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Monthly Awards: Axar Patel makes 3-men shortlist alongside Cameroon Green & Mohammad Rizwan for September

Highlights Axar Patel had impressive outings against Australia

Mohammad Rizwan continues to impress after scoring four fifties against England

Cameroon Green also makes the cut after his impressive spell with Australia

India’s Axar Patel has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) September ‘Player of the Month’ after impressing against Australia. The Indian star was adjourned ‘Player of the Series’ against the Aussies and eraned nomination ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He is joined by Mohammad Rizwan who was impressive in the T20I series against England, having scored four fifties. Cameroon Green is also nominated for his excellent touch against India.

The series between India and Australia was dominated by batters but Axar Patel was the one bowler who stood out both with his wicket-taking ability as well his skill to contain the runs.

In the game where Australia managed to chase down 209, Patel was India's best bowler by a mile with figures of 3/17 in four overs. In the rain-truncated eight-over affair in the second match, he gave away just 13 runs in two overs while scalping the big wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.

In the final game, he broke two crucial partnerships with the wickets of Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis before removing the dangerous Matthew Wade. Going at just 6.30 runs an over in the three games against Australia, Axar finished with eight wickets in a series where the next highest wicket-taker picked up only three wickets.

The No.1 T20I batter in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings continued his domination in the shortest format of the game and put his name on the shortlist for the Player of the Month for September.

In the 10 games that he played last month, Rizwan scored seven fifties. His month began with two scores of 70+ against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Pakistan fell short on the final hurdle.

Cameron Green's splendid month of September has seen fans and experts clamouring for him to be a part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

In the absence of several first-team players, Cameron Green found a spot in Australia's playing XI in the T20I series against India and was even promoted to open the batting. Chasing 209, he made a blistering 61 off 30 laced with eight fours and four sixes that set the platform for Australia to complete a memorable chase and take a 1-0 lead.

