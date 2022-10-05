Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 1st ODI: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

Highlights India will play South Africa in the first ODI on Thursday in Lucknow

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODI series

Rohit Sharma's India won the T20I series 2-1

IND vs SA, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch India vs South Africa on TV, online

Here are all details about the 1st ODI:

When will the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa be played?

After clinching the T20I series against South Africa, a new-looked Team India under Shikhar Dhawan will be ready to make their mark as they take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The series will have huge bearings for the Proteas as they will be in search of important points in their quest for direct World Cup qualification. Ahead of the series here is when and how you can the ODI series.

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played on Thursday, October 6.

What is the venue for the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

At what time will the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa match start?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

IND ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

