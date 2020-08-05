Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
England vs Pakistan: Teams pay tribute to COVID-19 victims before start of 1st Test

The two teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test at the Old Trafford as mark of respect for all those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANCHESTER Published on: August 05, 2020 17:25 IST
The England team stand for a minutes silence for those
The England team stand for a minutes silence for those effected by Covid-19 in England and Pakistan prior to Day One of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test Match between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on August 05

Pakistan and England cricket teams on Wednesday observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test at the Old Trafford as mark of respect for all those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worldwide, over 7 lakh people have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.

"For Pakistan cricket, this is a very emotional time. While we resume international cricket as part of our obligation and commitment to the global sport, our heart goes out for all those who have been affected by the pandemic," Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying as per a PCB media release.

"While we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of all the victims, we assure that Pakistan cricket will always remain indebted for their support.

"The one-minute silence is also our appreciation, gratitude and tribute to the front-line healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and selflessly, and have even laid down their own lives in efforts to save others.

"In this pandemic, the paramedics are undoubtedly our real heroes without whose dedication and strong work ethics, the losses would have been far bigger and greater," he added.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the three-match series.

