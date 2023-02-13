Dinesh Karthik reveals 'toughest Indian bowler' he has ever faced, calls him torture

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Karthik picks up toughest Indian bowler he has faced

Indian cricket as of today has a bowling attack that many teams are envious of. Be it fiery pace or deceptive spin, the men in blue have everything that makes their attack challenging to face on any given surface. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have dictated their terms and have dominated international cricket for quite sometime now. The Indian team was always known for its batting prowess, but after Virat Kohli took over as the leader of the side, things drastically changed as far as bowling is concerned.

The Indian team dominated Australia in the recently concluded Test match that was played in Nagpur. It was spin bowling all along that worked wonders for Rohit Sharma's team, but in the opening session of the first day, it was the duo of Shami and Siraj that dented the Aussies from the word go. On a pitch that was supposed to favour spinners, Siraj and Shami earned the prized scalps of David Warner and Usman Khwaja. India's revolution in the pace department has been talked about, but now Dinesh Kartik while speaking to 'Cricbuzz' has expressed his opinion.

Dinesh Kartik lavished praise on the Indian pace battery and said:

The express pacer has been a stalwart for the Indian cricket team and has picked up over 400 international wickets across formats. Shami has been India's go-to bowler, but he is less effective in overseas conditions.

