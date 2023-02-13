Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals 'toughest Indian bowler' he has ever faced, calls him torture

Dinesh Karthik reveals 'toughest Indian bowler' he has ever faced, calls him torture

Rohit Sharma and co. have started their Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 campaign in style. The 'men in blue' lead the four-match Test series by 1-0 as of now. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has now spoken about the toughest Indian bowler he has ever faced in practice nets.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2023 13:51 IST
Dinesh Karthik
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Karthik picks up toughest Indian bowler he has faced

Indian cricket as of today has a bowling attack that many teams are envious of. Be it fiery pace or deceptive spin, the men in blue have everything that makes their attack challenging to face on any given surface. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have dictated their terms and have dominated international cricket for quite sometime now. The Indian team was always known for its batting prowess, but after Virat Kohli took over as the leader of the side, things drastically changed as far as bowling is concerned.

The Indian team dominated Australia in the recently concluded Test match that was played in Nagpur. It was spin bowling all along that worked wonders for Rohit Sharma's team, but in the opening session of the first day, it was the duo of Shami and Siraj that dented the Aussies from the word go. On a pitch that was supposed to favour spinners, Siraj and Shami earned the prized scalps of David Warner and Usman Khwaja. India's revolution in the pace department has been talked about, but now Dinesh Kartik while speaking to 'Cricbuzz' has expressed his opinion.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes 'FIRST' international captain to achieve this feat

Dinesh Kartik lavished praise on the Indian pace battery and  said:

If I have to use only one word for Shami, it will be 'Torture Shami'. In my whole career, he is the toughest bowler I have ever faced in the nets. He has also got me out a couple of times in IPL matches. He has been absolutely nasty to play in the nets, to be honest. I thought I was the only one, so I decided to ask both Virat and Rohit, the legends of the game and they too had the same opinion about Mohammad Shami. He is an extra bit special because he turns up for net sessions with all his might. His upright seam position, his natural length, everything is perfect.

Related Stories
IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant who performs better against England? Know all Statistics

IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant who performs better against England? Know all Statistics

Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan: What do the numbers say?

Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan: What do the numbers say?

From Samson to Karthik, here's in depth analysis of stats of current wicket-keepers in 2022

From Samson to Karthik, here's in depth analysis of stats of current wicket-keepers in 2022

The express pacer has been a stalwart for the Indian cricket team and has picked up over 400 international wickets across formats. Shami has been India's go-to bowler, but he is less effective in overseas conditions. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News