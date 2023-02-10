IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes 'FIRST' international captain to achieve this feat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma scripts history

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The historic Border-Gavskar Trophy is underway and things have been in India's favour so far. The Aussies, contrary to their reputation have been pretty mediocre and look far from their best in this Test match. The Indian team has dominated their opposition and they are in firm control of the match. This is a four match Test series and as things have been so far, the Indian cricket team looks all set to dominate the series.

The Indian skipper in particular has been pretty fantastic with the bat in recent times. Rohit Sharma is a sound batter and when he is in full flow, he is a sight to behold. On a pitch that was assumed to be difficult for batting, Rohit Sharma has answered his critics in style and has scored a stunning century. Rohit Sharma crossed the 50-run mark on the first day itself and he continued from where he left on the second day. Todd Murphy nearly dismissed Rohit Sharma, but the decision was overturned after Aussies opted for a DRS. Rohit scored 100* off 171 deliveries

Unique record for Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with this century has become the first-ever captain to score a century across all formats of the game and a 200 as a captain in the ODI format. Rohit Sharma became, only the fourth skippet to have a century across all formats. Rohit has joined the company of Babar Azam (Pakistan), Faf du Plessis ( South Africa), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka). This is certainly massive and something that the Indian skipper will be extremely proud of. This is yet another achievement for Rohit Sharma in his illustrious cricketing career. Certainly, Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team with his bat and it will take something special from Australia to stop him.

Rhit Sharma's last century had come against England in September 2021. This is the first time that Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy. Prior to this Rohit Sharma participated in the series only as a player and this happens to be his first century in the history of Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

