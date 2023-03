Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of BCCI's Annual Contract list; know other big players who weren't included

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bhuvneshwar Kumar

BCCI announced its latest Annual Contract list and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the biggest name missing from it. The fast bowler last played an international game for India against New Zealand at Napier on November 22, 2022.

He hasn't appeared in blue colors after that. Apart from Kumar, there are several big names likes Ajinky Rahane and Ishant Sharma, who missed out on the contracts. Here is the list of players who missed out on BCCI's Annual Contract List of 2022/23.

Ajinkya Rahane

Wriddhiman Saha

Hanuma Vihari

Mayank Agarwal

Ishant Sharma

Bhuvneshawar Kumar

Deepak Chahar

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season," the Indian Board wrote in a statement. The list featured 26 players and they were divided into four grades- Grade A+, A, B and C.

Here is list of players who got in first time

Sanju Samson

Deepak Hooda

Arshdeep Singh

KS Bharat

BCCI Annual Contract List - 2022/23

BCCI Annual Contract List - 2021/22

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant. Grade B: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma. Grade C: Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, and Deepak Chahar.

