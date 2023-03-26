Sunday, March 26, 2023
     
  5. Ravindra Jadeja gets promotion, Rahul and Shikhar demoted as BCCI announces annual contract list

The Indian Board released the annual contract list, featuring four Grades. Jadeja received promotion.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2023 23:41 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday released the annual contract list for Team India Senior Men. India's star all-rounder received a promotion in the list as he made it to the top A+ list with three other Indian stars. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were handed a demotion in the newly released contracts.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season," the Indian Board wrote in a statement. The list featured 26 players and they were divided into four grades- Grade A+, A, B and C.

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel made gains in the contract list. Jadeja has been added to the A+ grade and will earn INR 7 Crore along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, all of who are in the top grade. Meanwhile Pandya and Axar moved to Grade A from C and B, respectively. Grade A retainers will pocket INR 5 Cr and there are five players in this bracket.

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh were awarded the central contracts for the first time and they are in Grade C list of players, who will get INR 1 Cr. Notably, underfire KL Rahul and out of focus Shikhar Dhawan have received demotions. Rahul, who was earlier in Grade A, has been listed in Grade B. Not in the team for a few months, Dhawan has also fallen in Grade C.

List of players in Grade division:

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

Grade B: Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Grade C: Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat

 

