AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe registers brave comeback, clean sweep for Aussies looks doubtful

AUS vs ZIM: The Aaron Finch-led Australian team which is taking on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series came into this particular match with the idea of outplaying the visitors and winning the series by 3-0. The Australian team started as favorites for the series and they did not disappoint. When the entire world is busy playing T20I cricket, the Australian team has taken a different route altogether and is busy playing ODI cricket. It is mostly the same Australian team that has been picked to defend their title at the ICC T20I World Cup later this year.

Skipper Regis Chakabva, who has had a timid captaincy run so far won the toss and elected to field first. Aaron Finch who is recently going through a bad patch opened the batting with David Warner. Things certainly did not change for Finch as he departed cheaply on 5 runs after facing 11 deliveries. On the other hand, left-handed batter David Warner carried on with his innings and he scored a gritty 94 off 96 deliveries. With a strike rate of 97.92, Warner hit 14 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Apart from Warner, no other Aussie batsman could cross even the 20-run mark. Steve Smith who is eyeing an return to the Australian T20I setup managed to score 1 off 6 deliveries. Carey scored 4 off 9 deliveries, Stoinis scored 3 off 15 deliveries and Cameron Green too fell prey to Sean Williams on 3 after facing 11 deliveries.

Team Australia will now take on New Zealand in a home series and later tour India by the end of September 2022. The Australian team management has already announced their squad for the World Cup and they have put their faith in Aaron Finch who needs to deliver before his team heads to the World Cup.

Zimbabwe XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

