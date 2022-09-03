Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Fans from both countries gear up ahead of India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma

India is set to take on Pakistan in their second encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on 4th September, Sunday.

In their previous match against each other, the Men in Blue registered a victory by five wickets. While the Rohit Sharma-led team will want to carry the momentum in the Super 4 stage match, Pakistan will want to settle the score from their previous loss.

Players from both teams are engrossed in the preparation for the mega clash.

Fans of the neighbouring countries are also geared up and have failed to control the excitement. Social media got flooded with a variety of tweets.

Irrespective of the result of the upcoming match, both teams can face each other again in the final. This is possible if India and Pakistan manage to take place in the top two of the final points table after six Super 4 matches.

Full Squads

India full squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan full squad for Asia Cup:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

