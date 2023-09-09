Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for high-voltage Super 4 clash against India; star player left out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan have announced their playing XI against India a day in advance

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for Round 2 of the high-octane clash against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours a day in advance like they have done the whole tournament. Star all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who played both the group stage games including the India match, continues to stay out of the side as Pakistan have decided to retain pace-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI.

Faheem, who came into the side replacing Nawaz in his side's first game of the Super Fours, registered figures of 1/27 in his seven overs against Bangladesh. It seems Pakistan, who rely on pace bowling a lot more than their counterparts India, are happy with having only one frontline spinner in all-rounder Shadab Khan.

However, the differentiation factor could be the change in venue. Pakistan played Faheem in Lahore, where the wicket is flatter than the one they will encounter at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 10 where there will be help for the slower bowlers. But Pakistan believe that Indians struggle against pace and Faheem gives them a seam bowling option in the middle overs.

Pakistan did really well with the ball the last time they played against India in the group stage and will hope that not having two spinners will help them overcome the middle-overs bowling issues. Unfortunately for them, the rain came during the innings break and will hope for the heavens to be lenient on Sunday even though there is a reserve day for the match.

While Pakistan remained unchanged from the last game, the Indian line-up is likely to witness a couple of changes.

Pakistan playing XI for India clash: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

