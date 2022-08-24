Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt views about his lean patch, compares it with 2014

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli in action

Virat Kohli is struggling with his bat for a long time now. He has gone more than 1000 days without a century and is giving underwhelming performance during his prolonged slump in his career.

However, the former India skipper Kohli says that he is positive about coming out of the lean phase and will bounce back.

"I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me," Kohli said on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Kohli will be mentally and physically fresh ahead of tournament - Shane Watson

Talking about the year 2014, Kohli said that the current phase is different from that year, the reason being that he isn't having any particular technical problem. During the England tour of 2014 when Kohli was poking at deliveries on the off-stump channel.

"I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me," Kohli said.

He then spoke about how a pattern of dismissals was detected on that tour and then after technical adjustments scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of 2018.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: It should not be tough for them to adjust - Shastri on KL Rahul & Kohli's comeback

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here," Kohli noted.

The 33-year-old feels that when there aren't any patterns, that's the best thing to have happened.

"So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well.

"So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England (2014). I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case," he added.

India is set to lock horns in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on August 28. Ahead of the match, Kohli said that he will have to fight these ups and downs which are part and parcel of an elite sportsman's life.

"So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News