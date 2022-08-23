Asia Cup 2022: It should not be tough for them to adjust - Shastri on KL Rahul & Kohli's comeback

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri on Tuesday suggested that Team India must continue with their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat in the T20I after being a tad 'timid' in the past.

"They should not change the approach (they have shown of late). Even when I was a coach we discussed we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order.

"It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics," said Shastri.

Virat Kohli will come back into the playing eleven after being rested for the West Indies series, while K L Rahul returns after an injury layoff.

Can the two senior batters show the same aggression the younger players have shown in their absence?

"Why not? They are very experienced players," said Shastri.

"They have played enough IPL and T20s and it should not be tough for them to adjust. With Rishabh, Hardik, Jadeja there is enough depth in the middle and lower order to get the innings back on track if the top order falls cheaply."

Shastri also backed Kohli to end his lean run in Asia Cup.​

" I haven't spoken to him (recently). It is not rocket science. Mental fatigue can creep into the best in the world. This downtime was not just needed for his body but to reflect," the 60-year-old said.

Also Read: I have experienced times when even in a room full of people I felt alone: Virat Kohli on mental health

"He will come back with a much calmer mind. He gets 50 in the first game, mouths will be shut. Public memory is very short and works both ways.

"There is no cricketer fitter than him. People keep saying one innings can make a difference but with a player like Kohli, it makes a massive difference. His hunger and passion remain undiminished. He would have learnt from this phase let me tell you that," he said.

The return of Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, has lent much-needed balance to the Indian playing eleven.

"He is one of the most important cogs in India's wheel. You take him out, and the balance goes awry. We missed him last year at the World Cup where he could not bowl. No one is close to the quality that he possesses," Shastri said.

Also Read: Ben Stokes' participation in IPL 2023 subject to condition, know details

"He has to be watched very closely. With the games coming up (before the T20 World cup), Bumrah and Hardik need to be observed very carefully to ensure there is no breakdown. They are your two important players."

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News