Wasim Akram salutes medical professionals for leading fight against COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter to thank the medical professionals for leading the fight against coronavirus.

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2020 10:38 IST
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter to thank the medical professionals for leading the fight against coronavirus.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter to thank the medical professionals at the 'front line' for leading the fight against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

"Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us," wrote Akram on Twitter.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The legendary former pacer is also seen holding a white flag to honour the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

In Pakistan, more than 1,300 people have tested positive of the coronavirus so far.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also wrote an open letter to the medical professionals, thanking them for their services. He said that the 'real pressure' is working to save lives.

"People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play game.

"Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others," wrote Williamson.

